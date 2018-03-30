Easter weekend brings egg-cellent fun to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!
Friday, March 30
Paul English Presents Live Jazz at The French Corner
The French Corner, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Balloons over Horseshoe Bay Resort
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX
Friday into Saturday morning
Walk of The Cross
Glad Tidings Church, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Church Easter Egg Hunt
One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands
6:30 p.m.
HITS: Shrek the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 31
Farmers Market at Imperial
234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Brazos River Bike Rally
1700 Glenn Lakes Ln., Missouri City
8:15 a.m.
Old-Fashioned Easter
George Ranch Historical Park, Richmond
Check website for times.
Tribute to The Woodlands Music Festival
2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Paul English Presents Live Jazz at The French Corner
The French Corner, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Craw-lley Ball - Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament and Crawfish Boil
HTX Sports Creek
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kick-Boil - Crawfish Boil and Coed Kickball Tournament
HTX Sports Creek, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Maximum Xsposer with Def Jam Recordings
Blue Steel Lounge, Houston
8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Rangers Opening Day Watch Party at Canyon Creek
Canyon Creek Café Bar & Grill
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
2nd Annual Gumbo Ya Ya Cook-Off
Saloon Door Brewing, Webster
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Egg Hunt at Sunset Park
Sunset Park, Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Baskets and Bunnies
Katy City Park
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
SC Easter In The Woods
One Stonebridge Church Drive, The Woodlands
6:15 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
7 Acre Wood Easter Fun
4401 N Frazier Street, Conroe
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Church Easter Egg Hunt
One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands
2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Carnival at Chick-fil-A
10105 Broadway, near Hwy 288
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Kid's Easter Corner
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Easter Eggstavaganza Egg Hunt
The Square at Memorial City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
HITS: Shrek the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green presented by Taquerias Arandas: Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Springworld International Festival
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Free Children's Easter Event Egg Painting and Hunt
Czech Center Museum, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Young Audiences of Houston: Jean Donatto, Improv
Levy Park
1:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 1
Wonderland: An Egg-cellent Easter Celebration
Playhouse on the Prairie, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
The Crucifixion from God's Trombones by James Weldon Johnson
Impact Church of The Woodlands
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Easter Sunrise Service by the Lake
Sugar Land Memorial Park
6:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
The Woodlands Church Easter Egg Hunt
One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.
Sunrise Nondenominational Service
Kemah Boardwalk
7:30 a.m.
Kid's Easter Corner
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
This is How We Roll Sundays: Sam Austin
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
