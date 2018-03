Easter weekend brings egg-cellent fun to Houston

Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!The French Corner, Houston6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TXFriday into Saturday morningGlad Tidings Church, Houston3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands6:30 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.1700 Glenn Lakes Ln., Missouri City8:15 a.m.George Ranch Historical Park, RichmondCheck website for times.2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The French Corner, Houston6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.HTX Sports Creek6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.HTX Sports Creek, Houston10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Blue Steel Lounge, Houston8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Canyon Creek Café Bar & Grill2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Saloon Door Brewing, Webster2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Sunset Park, Rosenberg10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Katy City Park9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.One Stonebridge Church Drive, The Woodlands6:15 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.4401 N Frazier Street, Conroe10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.10105 Broadway, near Hwy 28810:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Discovery Green8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Czech Center Museum, Houston12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Levy Park1:00 p.m.Playhouse on the Prairie, Houston10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Impact Church of The Woodlands8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Sugar Land Memorial Park6:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:30 a.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston