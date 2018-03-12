HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of people gathered Monday evening to say a final goodbye to Houston City Council member Larry Green at his funeral.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with numerous Council members and law enforcement representatives such as Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, attended the funeral. Texas State Senators Boris Miles, who was a personal friend of Green's, and Sylvia Garcia were also present at the memorial service
Turner highlighted that Green was a tireless advocate for business, economic opportunities and safety in his district.
"Some of us are sprinters and some of us are long-distance runners. Councilman Green happened to be a sprinter," Mayor Turner said. "People ask why is he gone so soon? As the Mayor of Houston, I've come to accept what God allows."
The funeral was located at Brentwood Baptist Church in southwest Houston.
Green, 52, died suddenly died in his home on March 6.
Green served on the Houston City Council since 2012 representing District K, which stretches from the edge of the Texas Medical Center to Fort Bend County.
He chaired the city's transportation, technology and infrastructure committee.
Houston will hold a special election for City Council District K on May 5.