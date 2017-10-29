HOUSTON --Houston ain't Hollywood, but even so, a number of celeb spottings of two of the sports and entertainment world's hottest couples have taken place over the weekend in the Bayou City as the Astros hosted the Dodgers in several World Series games.
Jennifer Lopez has posted several photos of her weekend in Houston on her Instagram account, including photos of her and boyfriend, FOX Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez, her 9-year-old son, Max, at his first World Series game, and in a group photo to publicize the Stand Up 2 Cancer campaign.
She also occupied a prominent position in a corner of the FOX Sports press box Friday night as Rodriguez talked about the outcome of Game 3 of the World Series, which the Astros won. At one point, the cameras panned to Lopez, who at first smiled for the camera and then waved it off.
