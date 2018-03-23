Celebrate the first weekend of spring with amazing events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!
Friday, March 23
Paul English Presents Live Jazz at The French Corner
The French Corner, 1104 Old Spanish Trail
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
6th Annual Reading Between the Wines
Safari Texas Ranch, Richmond
7:00 p.m.
Sounds of Scotland
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
7:30 p.m.
Bayou City Art Festival
Memorial Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Alvin Music Festival and Cook Off
Briscoe Park
6:00 p.m.
The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Game Room Theme Parties
610 E. San Augustine, Deer Park
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series: Landon Bullard
213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Superheroes Unite 3.0
Bay Area Raceway, Dickinson
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Ciming Mei's My Journey with Cranes
The Art Institute of Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Doomsday Wrestling LIVE at Market Square Park
Historic Market Square Park
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Mark Towns
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green Roller Rink
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stars & Stripes at the Lawn
The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 24
Paul English Presents Live Jazz at The French Corner
The French Corner, 1104 Old Spanish Trail
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Spectacular
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Texas Tee Charity Tournament
Quail Valley Golf Course
12:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Fishin'
Wood Falls Park, La Porte
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Deer Park Public Library
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Easter Eggstravaganza
2910 Southmore, Pasadena
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Houston Holi Festival of Colors
18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Next Step Academy: Crawfish Boil & Street Fair
4747 Techniplex Drive, Stafford
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boogie Studio 25 - Benefiting Fort Bend Women's Center
10505 Cash Road, Stafford
6:00 p.m.
Flea Market Booth Sales
4775 W Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Camp Terramont
Terramont Park
12:00 p.m. - 9:00 a.m. (Sunday)
The Woodlands CrawPHish Festival
Town Green Park
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Varner-Hogg Plantation 60th Anniversary Celebration
1702 North 13th Street, West Columbia
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Bayou City Art Festival
Memorial Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Alvin Music Festival and Cook Off
Briscoe Park
2:00 p.m.
Easter Egg-stravaganza
Blessington Farms
Check website for specific times.
Barnes and Noble Presents Peaceful Bones Book Signing by Dr. Samuel Axelrad, M.D.
3003 W Holcombe Blvd
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Houston Happy Hikers Group Walk (10K/5K)
San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, La Porte
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Next Step Academy: Crawfish Boil & Street Fair
4747 Techniplex Drive, Stafford
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Da Camera presents Mingus Big Band
Cullen Performance Hall, University of Houston
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Calliope!
Houston City Dance Studio
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
We Go Legend
Houston Toyota Center
1510 Polk St., Houston
Fight For Air Climb
1001 Fannin, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
The Lemon Climb Houston
Chase Tower, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
2018 SBFDC Spring Fiesta
8575 Pitner Road, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Live Music: Erik Dongil & the Big Time Show
La Centerra Central Green at Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
LCISD Auto Fest
1020 Horace Mann Ave., Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Annual Rosenberg Easter Egg Hunt
Seabourne Creek Park, Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Fire Station 2 Open House
12043 McLain Blvd., Missouri City
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Jimmy Burke Activity Center, Deer Park
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Morning with Mr. Bunny
Carl Barton, Jr. Park - Softball Fields
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt & Food Truck Fest Preview
213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
EGGStravaganza Egg Hunt
2511 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Camaro Car Show
Kemah Boardwalk
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Direct Energy Concerts: Mango Punch
Levy Park
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Blue's Society Concerts
Levy Park
12:40 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Houston Museum of Natural Science: Venomous vs. Poisonous
Levy Park
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Bayou Greenway Day
Tidwell Park along Halls Bayou Greenway
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Heights Kids' Day of Music
Love Park in The Heights
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Giancarlo
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live! At The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Superhero Saturdays
Discovery Green Rink
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
The Square Live!: Matthew Serice The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 25
Bayou City Art Festival
Memorial Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Easter Egg-stravaganza
Blessington Farms
Check website for specific times.
Calliope!
Houston City Dance Studio
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Houston Wildflower Hike
Meet at T.C. Jester Park
8:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Singing Women of Texas Concert at First Baptist Friendswood
111 E. Heritage Dr., Friendswood
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Puppet Pizzazz Extravaganza
Helen Hall Library - Susan Mathews Theater
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Concert in the Park: The Guppies
Northshore Park
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Sandcastle Building Contest at Concert in the Park
Northshore Park
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Fifth Annual Hermann Park Conservancy Kite Festival
Miller Hill and Jones Reflection Pool
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Faith Fisher
City Centre
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
This is How We Roll Sundays: gonzo247
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
