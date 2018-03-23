COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Here's how you can take photos of the animals before the Houston Zoo opens

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Zoo is offering photographers of all skills to take pictures of animals before the zoo opens. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Calling all photographers!

The Houston Zoo is giving people a neat chance to show off their photography skills to take pictures of animals before the zoo opens.

Photo Day is April 15 from 7 to 9 a.m.

Photographers of all skill levels will be able to see the animals during the time of the day when they are most active. Plus, they will get a light breakfast before they head out into the zoo.
Schedule for the morning:

  • 7:00 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. Light Continental Breakfast and Refreshments
  • 7:30 a.m. - Giraffes
  • 8:00 a.m. - Chimpanzees
  • 8:30 a.m. - Gorillas and Red River Hogs


Tickets for Photo Day are available now.

Early registration is online only through April 14 and is $32 for zoo members and $49 for non-members. General registration is April 15 and is $37 for members and $54 for non-members. Children under the age of 2 are free.

Go to the Houston Zoo website for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsphotographyhouston zooanimalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Big Awesome Book Sort kicks off today
Celebrate the first weekend of spring with amazing events
SAVE THE DATE: How to register for free Astrodome party
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video