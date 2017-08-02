Houston-area Chipotle restaurants are bringing together two of our favorite things: burritos and cute animals.Half of the proceeds from eligible orders today will be donated to the Houston SPCA, one of several area animal rescue organizations currently dealing with a major animal surplus.The promotion runs between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. For the donation to be made, diners must mention the fundraiser or show the SPCA's social post to the cashier.