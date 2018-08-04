ABC13 & YOU

Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!

Visitors are invited to climb a new installation at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

A massive jungle of bamboo is captivating visitors at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston!

Big Bambú: This Thing Called Life rises 30 feet from the floor of Cullinan Hall. The towering installation is made up of 3,000 bamboo poles, roped together. It took artists and rock climbers more than six weeks to construct Big Bambú.

Guests are invited to touch and even climb onto the massive work of art. Big Bambú will be at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston through September 3.
