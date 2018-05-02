LIBRARIES

PHOTOS: Barbara Bush Branch Library to open May 14 after flooding renovations

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush Branch Library to open May 14 after flooding renovations (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas --
Library patrons will be able to check out books, visit a bookstore and use computers at Barbara Bush Branch Library for the first time since last August, on May 14.

The library, located at 6817 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, closed after Hurricane Harvey flooded the building with several feet of water in late August.

Branch Manager Clara Maynard said the public will once again be able to check out books and use library computers, but the facility is not yet accepting book donations. However, the onsite bookstore, which sells used books to raise funds for the Barbara Bush Library Friends group, will be open, she said.

The library will resume offering children's programs in June for its summer reading program. Adult programs will also return to the library in June, she said. Adult programs include book discussions, yoga, tai chi and language groups.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushlibrariesbookscomputersHouston
LIBRARIES
Man steals girl's library card and racks up $475 in fines
Outdated books teaching students Bush 41 is still president
Outpouring of support for former First Lady at Bush Library
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May
More libraries
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Springing back: Here's how Buffalo Bayou Park is doing since Harvey
New art popping up around Baytown
Local caterer opens up about life with MS
'You tried to kill me': Officer confronts man who shot him
More Community & Events
Top Stories
22-year-old man charged in kidnapping and sex assault cases
Judge sets bond for Houston mom accused of abandoning children
Houston Rockets feel pressure to go up 2-0 vs. Utah Jazz
G'day, mate! Kangaroo bounces along with driver in Sweeny
Bodycam video gives new view of deadly Las Vegas mass shooting
Fugitives wanted for crimes against the elderly
Criminals break in to cars in Tomball but leave valuables
Sealy firm recalls 2,300 frozen chickens for contamination
Show More
'WALK ON THE BEACH': What Barbara Bush taught Laura Bush
Sen. Ted Cruz says he supports call to end DACA program
Red Rowdy: Rockets superfan among team's loudest, most colorful
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
Ted Cruz makes stop in Houston, talks upcoming race for senate
More News