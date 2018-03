Just east of downtown, or "Eado" as many people know it, 8th Wonder brewery sits among the warehouses and graffiti walls.It's a fun destination with production facilities, a taproom, and beer garden where the dream of two college friends meets the reality of running a business together... all based on beer.The brewery will host their annual "Celebr8ion of Beer" event on March 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.