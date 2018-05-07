5 budget-friendly ways to throw your grad a party

It's not too late to get your grad's party planned. Here are five budget-friendly ways you can celebrate.
Start with picking a theme. Party planning expert Amanda Ducach suggests using school colors so that you're not pinned to something specific.
"Head to one of those budget stores, an Arne's, Dollar Store, walk around for inspiration and use those budget items to be the center to plan the party around," Ducach said.
You can also try OrientalTrading.com. It's a website Amanda says event planners use all the time.
Next, you don't have to spend a lot of money on food. Keep it simple with finger foods.
"Hold your event between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and put on the invitation 'lite bites' so people don't come expecting a full meal," Ducach explained.
Also utilize your friends. If you have a friend that's a great baker, ask if she can help make cupcakes in the school color, and you'll watch her kids for a few hours.
Finally, combine your grad's party with his or her friends.
"Get together with your child's two best friends. Ask the moms if they want to do a joint party. It will really cut down on the cost," Ducach added.
Here's a bonus tip. Invites don't have to be expensive. You can make them for free on canva.com and send via email or make a Facebook event.
