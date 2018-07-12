3 community events in Houston, for $20 or less

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market at the Houston Graffiti Building

H-Town On Tap Beer Festival

Bastille Day at Houston Polo Club

Want to get out and about this weekend -- without breaking the bank? Here are three enticing community events charging less than $20 a pop to get into the door.---South Houston's monthly Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is popping up for a special mid-month edition this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will display and sell cultural and vintage wares as an array of artists -- including MCs, DJs, breakdancers and graffiti artists -- showcase their talents.Saturday, July 14, 1-6 p.m.Houston Graffiti Building, 2011 Leeland St.FreeHead over to Water Works Park this Saturday evening for the H-Town On Tap beer festival. The event will feature the creations of more than 100 local and national brewers -- including a few rare finds. Guests will also enjoy a selection of food trucks, live music and interactive activities.Saturday, July 14, 4-10 p.m.Water Works Park, 105 Sabine St.$5-$10French nationals and Francophiles alike are invited to the Houston Polo Club for a Bastille Day dance party. The polo club will provide French and American bites for purchase -- including sweet and savory crepes, sliders, salads and ice cream -- as well as live music, and guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine.Saturday, July 14, 7-11 p.m.Houston Polo Club, 8552 Memorial Drive$15-$20 general admission; free for children