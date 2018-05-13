GALA

2018 Pratham Gala raises funds for child literacy in Houston with Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman

EMBED </>More Videos

2018 Pratham Gala raises funds for child literacy in Houston with Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 2018 Pratham Gala brought fashion and philanthropy to the Hilton Americas Saturday night.

The event was hosted by entertainer Rajiv Satyal and Neha Dhupia, former Miss India and Bollywood actress.

The guest of honor was Pratham ambassador and renowned Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman.

The annual event has received a lot of support over the years, and gives guests a chance to mingle and network with other literacy advocates.

"It has become bigger because of the support of the people over here," Rehman said. "They've been very kind, very friendly, very warm, and believing in this project and whatever Pratham is doing for the children."

Hosted by the Houston chapter of Pratham, the gala included a fashion show by noted Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Pratham USA works to provide education to children. This volunteer-driven organization has 14 chapters across the United States.

Established in 1995, the organization is now one of the largest and most successful non-governmental education organizations in India.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsreadingfashion showgalaindiau.s. & worldeducationentertainmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GALA
Fmr. President Barack Obama to attend Rice Univ. event
Pitbull rocks Post Oak Hotel at children's charity gala
What really happened to the World Series trophy at gala
Houston Rockets at gala in billionaire's backyard
More gala
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Injured veterans participate in soldier ride
Prom dress worn 20 years ago gets a second chance
Houston lands questionable No. 2 diverse city
New light show fills hidden space at Buffalo Bayou Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Astros moms throw out first pitch on Mother's Day
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Former South Houston Volunteer Fire Department fire chief has died
Water main break affecting homes in Sugar Land community
Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub
3 arrested after rooftop burglary at Pawn Shop
Driver accused of running over and killing man after dispute
Show More
1 pedestrian dead in fatal crash in downtown Houston, police say
iPhone explodes feet away from store employee
Teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at student
Loved ones remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe
Man dead, 3 officers sick from unknown substance at hotel
More News