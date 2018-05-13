The 2018 Pratham Gala brought fashion and philanthropy to the Hilton Americas Saturday night.The event was hosted by entertainer Rajiv Satyal and Neha Dhupia, former Miss India and Bollywood actress.The guest of honor was Pratham ambassador and renowned Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman.The annual event has received a lot of support over the years, and gives guests a chance to mingle and network with other literacy advocates."It has become bigger because of the support of the people over here," Rehman said. "They've been very kind, very friendly, very warm, and believing in this project and whatever Pratham is doing for the children."Hosted by the Houston chapter of Pratham, the gala included a fashion show by noted Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.Pratham USA works to provide education to children. This volunteer-driven organization has 14 chapters across the United States.Established in 1995, the organization is now one of the largest and most successful non-governmental education organizations in India.