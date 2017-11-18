10 holiday season date ideas for Houstonians

HOUSTON (KTRK) --It's the most wonderful time of the year and there are plenty of events to share with someone special.
- Houston Zoo Lights Pretend its cold and sip hot cocoa as you walk through two million twinkling LEDs. You'll be able to see some animals and even Candy, the interactive talking zebra. The Houston Christmas tradition is now in its sixth year and begins Nov. 18, running through January 14.
- Ice skating at Discovery Green You may not be able to make it to Rockefeller Center this year, but you can ice skate while looking at the high-rises of Houston downtown. There's music and lights to help put you in the holiday mood and there's nothing more romantic than trying to help each other not face plant on the ice. After you're done skating, you can see the latest art installation on Discovery Green, "Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade." The ice rink is open from Nov. 18 to Jan. 21.
- Holidays at Moody Gardens If you're going to take your date out for drinks, try Shivers Ice Bar at Moody Gardens for some fun holiday flair. Moody Gardens also has an entire course of ice carvings including an ice slide, their Festival of Lights, ice skating, 3-D holiday films and more. These events run from Nov. 11 to Jan. 7.
- The Nutcracker Looking for a little more culture to show off to your date? Take them to the ballet! Journey with Clara, Drosselmeyer, Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince as they embark on a magical adventure through a growing Christmas tree, interactive snow scene and whimsical Kingdom of Sweets. The music, costumes and hundreds of delightful characters will bring out the child in everyone. The show runs from Dec 30 to Jan 6.
- Snow Fall at the Square The idea of holding hands through the snow isn't completely impossible in Houston. The Square at Memorial City has daily, 30-minute snowfalls. The Square is nestled between The Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano's Little Italy, where you can take your date before or after your snow frolics! Every Saturday, the Square will have live music, a beer and wine selection and appearances from reindeer in addition to the snow. This event goes from Nov. 18- Dec. 24.
- Ride the Holiday Train Forget grabbing coffee! Grab some cocoa at Pinewood Cafe and then get cozy on the Holiday train. It will take you around the picturesque Hermann Park. It chugs along from Nov. 18 - Jan. 7.
- Dickens on the Strand What's more Christmas than Dickens? The event features parades, non-stop entertainment on six stages, strolling carolers, roving musicians, bagpipers, jugglers and a host of other entertainers. Costumed vendors peddle their wares from street stalls and rolling carts laden with holiday food and drink.
- Smaller community events Don't want to go all the way downtown? Try the Sugar Land Holiday Lights or Winter in the Woodlands. Sugar Land Holiday Lights is open Nov. 24 - Jan. 1. The Woodlands Winter Wonderland runs from Nov. 18 - Jan. 15
- Magical Winter Lights in La Marque Can't afford to take your love around the world? Check out these "Landmarks of the World" lantern displays. In addition to some beautiful light displays, there are also acrobatic performances and carnival rides and games. The rodeo won't be around until spring, so this is the best chance to win your boo a stuffed animal until then. It runs from Nov. 10 - Jan. 2.
- Santa's Wonderland in College Station Hayrides, carriage rides, and light displays, what could be more romantic? Add the winery and its literally every woman's dream date. For some bonus fun there's also the mechanical bull, nightly snow and 10,000 feet of shopping. It runs from Nov. 10 - Jan. 7.
Houston Zoo brightens up the holidays with Zoo Lights
The next two require a bit of a road trip, so we wouldn't recommend it for a first date.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff