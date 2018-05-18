Colbert: 'Nobody should believe' Giuliani's message on ending the Mueller probe

Stephen Colbert joked on Thursday night that Rudy Giuliani's recent insistence on getting "the message out there," well, really undercuts getting his message out there.Referring to Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation, the "Late Show" host began: "The man tasked with the time-to-wrap-it-up message is Trump lawyer, and man praying to lose his job, Rudy Giuliani, who said, 'We're going to try as best we can to put the message out there that it has been a year, there has been no evidence presented of collusion or obstruction, and it is about time for them to end the investigation ...'""OK, well," Colbert continued, "I'm going to try as best I can to put the message out there that if you start a sentence with, 'We're going to try as best we can to put the message out there ...' nobody should believe the message that you are trying to put out there."The president, after an earlier tweet Thursday in which he mocked the one-year anniversary of Mueller's probe, said later on Twitter: "Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history - by far!"