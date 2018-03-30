Kemah business offers thief job after breaking into coffee shop

Kemah business offers thief job after breaking into coffee shop (KTRK)

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
A Kemah business is trying to put a positive spin on a negative situation.

Art of Coffee was burglarized the morning of March 26. A photo from the owner, Jimmy Sims, shows the broken window the thief allegedly went through.

Later that evening, Sims posted a message on the coffee shop's Facebook page which says in part,"To the young man who broke into the Art of Coffee this morning (Yes we know who you are). The owners and staff would, instead of putting you in jail, would like to put you to work. You obviously need money, so instead of stealing from hard working people, let's make you one of us that work for things we have."

He listed some requirements for the job which include having to turn over any tips in order to pay for the broken window, plus working early shifts.
"We already know you can work early shifts because you were up at 4 a.m. to break in. That can be put on future resume btw. (Leave the theft part out)."

As of Friday, the post had generated more than 680 shares with comments praising the business for their offer.

"God's blessings! I have never been to your shop but I will be coming there for sure now!" Kathy G. wrote.

GB D. wrote, "You make the world a better place. Thank you for caring."

"Good for you, Jimmy. We all need a second chance and a helping hand sometimes," Sophie Wright wrote.

There's no word on any arrests or a description of the thief and possible future art of coffee employee.
