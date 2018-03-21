Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect

ABC News spoke with Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski who works with the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the clues that the suspected bomber left behind.
Milanowski said agents rebuilt several of the bombs and were able to determine there were a couple of components used that made the bomber unique.
"Every bomber has what we call a signature and once they find a successful way to make their bomb, they usually stick with it," Milanowski said.
That helped officials move to the next stop of attaching that signature to an identity.
That eventually led to a vehicle, an address and an identity.
Agents were able to find this information in about two weeks.
Now investigators are working to figure out if the suspect acted alone.
"It's hard to say. What we do know is the same person built these devices," Milanowski added.
According to authorities, the bomb Conditt detonated as officers closed in on him was "quite powerful."
Milanowski told ABC News he did not know if the suspect was wearing an actual suicide vest.
Although the suspect is dead, officials said their work is far from over.
"The investigation is ongoing. We'll still be in Austin until we make sure we've tied up every loose end in this investigation, so we'll still be here for a while," Milanowski said.
