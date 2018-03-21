Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the clues that the investigators say led them to the suspected Austin bomber. (KTRK)

Authorities said Wednesday that they received information about the Austin serial bombing suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, over the last 24-36 hours, but their work tracking him down really dates back to the nearly three weeks since the attacks began.

ABC News spoke with Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski who works with the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the clues that the suspected bomber left behind.

Milanowski said agents rebuilt several of the bombs and were able to determine there were a couple of components used that made the bomber unique.

"Every bomber has what we call a signature and once they find a successful way to make their bomb, they usually stick with it," Milanowski said.

That helped officials move to the next stop of attaching that signature to an identity.

That eventually led to a vehicle, an address and an identity.
Agents were able to find this information in about two weeks.

Now investigators are working to figure out if the suspect acted alone.

"It's hard to say. What we do know is the same person built these devices," Milanowski added.

According to authorities, the bomb Conditt detonated as officers closed in on him was "quite powerful."

Milanowski told ABC News he did not know if the suspect was wearing an actual suicide vest.

Although the suspect is dead, officials said their work is far from over.

"The investigation is ongoing. We'll still be in Austin until we make sure we've tied up every loose end in this investigation, so we'll still be here for a while," Milanowski said.

What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect

EMBED More News Videos

Austin police chief giving update on serial bomber who blew himself up in Round Rock

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bomb squadbomb threatbombingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Show More
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
Mom with child in car accused of running over man while drunk
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video