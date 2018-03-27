Cleveland ISD police to discuss student safety following ambush, luring incidents

PUPPIES AND CANDY: A couple is wanted after several children said the duo tried to get them to climb into their van. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Cleveland ISD Police Department will hold a press conference Tuesday morning in the wake of recent incidents involving the safety of students.

The most recent incident happened Monday after several students reported that a man and woman in a white van tried to lure them to their vehicle by telling them they have puppies and candy.

Then in a separate incident last week, a suspect was taken into custody who allegedly assaulted a Cleveland ISD student as she got off the school bus.

The student suffered injuries to her head and face.

Cleveland ISD police chief Rex Evans says this is the first time in his six years as chief that he's had to call a press conference.

Police also plan to discuss the measures the district is taking to protect students following the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February.
