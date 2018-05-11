From CCISD: "Clear Brook High School is in 'protect mode' due to a suspicious package found at a nearby business. Students are being moved to the back of the campus as a safety precaution. Students are safe. We will keep you updated." — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) May 11, 2018

Clear Brook High School has been placed in protect mode due to reports of a suspicious package at a nearby business.Students are being moved to the back of the campus as a safety precaution. Students are safe, and this movement to the back of the school is a precautionary step.No one is allowed to leave or enter the building until the protect mode has been lifted. Parents are asked not to come to campus.