Clear Brook High School placed in protect mode due to nearby suspicious package

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Clear Brook High School has been placed in protect mode due to reports of a suspicious package at a nearby business.

Students are being moved to the back of the campus as a safety precaution. Students are safe, and this movement to the back of the school is a precautionary step.

No one is allowed to leave or enter the building until the protect mode has been lifted. Parents are asked not to come to campus.

