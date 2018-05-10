CLARA HARRIS: Wife who fatally ran over cheating husband

It was July 2002 when Friendswood dentist Clara Harris tracked down her husband David Harris to the Nassau Bay Hilton. With the help of a private investigator, she found him there with his mistress.
With David's teenage daughter in the passenger seat, Clara ran over David with her Merceds, killing him. The violence was caught on camera by the investigation with the Blue Moon Investigations Agency.
Clara was convicted in 2003 for the deadly accident. Fifteen years later, she'll be released on parole. Clara will remain on parole until February 2023.
