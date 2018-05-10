  • LIVE VIDEO Officials in Beaumont provide update on explosion at church

CLARA HARRIS: Wife who fatally ran over cheating husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is Clara Harris? (KTRK)

A heated confrontation on a hot summer night turned deadly in a hotel parking lot.

It was July 2002 when Friendswood dentist Clara Harris tracked down her husband David Harris to the Nassau Bay Hilton. With the help of a private investigator, she found him there with his mistress.
MORE: Scorned lovers and deadly consequences: 6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston

With David's teenage daughter in the passenger seat, Clara ran over David with her Merceds, killing him. The violence was caught on camera by the investigation with the Blue Moon Investigations Agency.

Clara was convicted in 2003 for the deadly accident. Fifteen years later, she'll be released on parole. Clara will remain on parole until February 2023.

RELATED: Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
EMBED More News Videos

Steve Campion reports on Clara Harris' awaited release from prison

PHOTOS: The Clara Harris murder case
Related Topics:
parolemurderhomicide investigationclara harrisHoustonFriendswoodNassau BayClear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
LIVE: Officials provide update after bomb detonates at church
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Show More
Finding Rosemary
Missing Kansas girl found safe in Houston area
4-year-old fatally shoots himself as mother sleeps
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase ends in wild rooftop arrest
Trump announces 'very special moment for World Peace'
More News