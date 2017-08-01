A mother was having trouble walking to the bus stop with her young daughter because of an overgrown grassy lot, until an investigation by ABC13.Grass had grown higher than 5 feet and covered most of a section of the sidewalk at the corner of Lambright Road and Blackhawk Blvd.Eunice Cantu and her 6-year-old daughter Genesis need the sidewalk to get to the bus stop at Almeda Genoa."With this heat, poisonous insects come out," Cantu said, "We cross over and walk on here (the median)."Cantu and her daughter have to cross the busy street onto the median to go around the blocked sidewalk. She said Thursday night they were almost hit by a car."It's dangerous," Cantu said, "We were crossing to get to the median and the car was turning right and they didn't see us because of the tall grass," Cantu said.Cantu said she called the City of Houston's help line, 311, but nothing happened."I reported it about six times. And now they're telling me that protocol changed, that they have to have a physical address," Cantu said, "I feel like they're not listening."Eyewitness News contacted the City of Houston Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman confirmed the area in question is city property and that a crew will come out Thursday to mow the grass.After Eyewitness News investigated, City of Houston crews mowed the grass Tuesday afternoon.Cantu said she is grateful."I felt like my hands were tied and I had to call Channel 13. I mean, I called late this morning and y'all resolved my issue," Cantu said. "It just feels wonderful to have a sidewalk again."