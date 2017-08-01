City mows tall grassy area near bus stop after complaint from mom and ABC13 investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom says tall grass creates dangerous walk to school. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother was having trouble walking to the bus stop with her young daughter because of an overgrown grassy lot, until an investigation by ABC13.

Grass had grown higher than 5 feet and covered most of a section of the sidewalk at the corner of Lambright Road and Blackhawk Blvd.

Eunice Cantu and her 6-year-old daughter Genesis need the sidewalk to get to the bus stop at Almeda Genoa.

"With this heat, poisonous insects come out," Cantu said, "We cross over and walk on here (the median)."

Cantu and her daughter have to cross the busy street onto the median to go around the blocked sidewalk. She said Thursday night they were almost hit by a car.

"It's dangerous," Cantu said, "We were crossing to get to the median and the car was turning right and they didn't see us because of the tall grass," Cantu said.

Cantu said she called the City of Houston's help line, 311, but nothing happened.

"I reported it about six times. And now they're telling me that protocol changed, that they have to have a physical address," Cantu said, "I feel like they're not listening."

Eyewitness News contacted the City of Houston Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman confirmed the area in question is city property and that a crew will come out Thursday to mow the grass.

After Eyewitness News investigated, City of Houston crews mowed the grass Tuesday afternoon.

Cantu said she is grateful.

"I felt like my hands were tied and I had to call Channel 13. I mean, I called late this morning and y'all resolved my issue," Cantu said. "It just feels wonderful to have a sidewalk again."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationbuschildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Underage sexual activity occurred at local KFC
Police: Woman dies after crash involving big rig in Humble
Jury: Drunk woman guilty in crash that killed officer
Report: Beyonce interested in buying stake in the Rockets
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
MCSO warns against teens jumping into Lake Woodlands
Cat rescued from burning building in La Porte
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opening in Rosenberg
Show More
Ohio mom faces deportation after traffic stop
Turner fights to partner with Planned Parenthood
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
Twins born weeks apart turn six months old
Dad pleads guilty to killing son after Disney trip
More News
Top Video
MCSO warns against teens jumping into Lake Woodlands
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opening in Rosenberg
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
5 apps students must download for back to school
More Video