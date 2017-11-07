The man accused of shooting and killing 26 people and wounding nearly two dozen more at a Texas church escaped from a behavioral center in 2012, according to an El Paso police report.Documents state Devin Kelley had been checked in the facility because he had "already been caught sneaking firearms into Holloman Air Force base" and was "attempting to carry out death threats he had already made on his military chain of command."Kelley escaped the Peak Behavioral Health Services in Sunland Park, New Mexico. According to a police report, he was first reported missing by one of the facility's employees around 11:20 p.m., June 13, 2012.The police report states that once the officers located Kelley in Downtown El Paso, he did not resist or make any comments about harming himself or others. The El Paso Police released Kelley to Sunland Park Police Officers to be returned to the facility.