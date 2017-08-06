A manhunt is underway for an armed killer in Florida.Police say the masked man walked into a resort in Longboat Key and shot two employees.Chilling surveillance video from moments before the double murder show the masked man walking into the building.You can see the man walk through the lobby holding a gun and then make an ominous gesture swiping a hand across his throat.Moments later the man gunned down 51-year-old security guard Kevin Carter and 59-year-old front desk clerk Timothy Hurley."Anytime we have a person who can do this kind of crime, then clearly other people may be at risk," Said Chief Pete Cumming with the Longboat Key Police Department.Investigators say the man then walked out with the drawers from the cash register.A guest at the hotel discovered the bodies and called police.Vacationers were told to pack their bags and stay at other hotels while the investigation was going on. The hotel has since been reopened.This is the first murder in the quiet Longboat Key community in 15 years.Police say the man only got away with a few hundred dollars.