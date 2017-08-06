Masked man caught on camera moments before killing two inside Florida resort

EMBED </>More Videos

Marked man caught on camera moments before killing two hotel employees. (KTRK)

Erielle Reshef
LONGBOAT KEY, Florida --
A manhunt is underway for an armed killer in Florida.

Police say the masked man walked into a resort in Longboat Key and shot two employees.

Chilling surveillance video from moments before the double murder show the masked man walking into the building.

You can see the man walk through the lobby holding a gun and then make an ominous gesture swiping a hand across his throat.

Moments later the man gunned down 51-year-old security guard Kevin Carter and 59-year-old front desk clerk Timothy Hurley.

"Anytime we have a person who can do this kind of crime, then clearly other people may be at risk," Said Chief Pete Cumming with the Longboat Key Police Department.

Investigators say the man then walked out with the drawers from the cash register.

A guest at the hotel discovered the bodies and called police.

Vacationers were told to pack their bags and stay at other hotels while the investigation was going on. The hotel has since been reopened.

This is the first murder in the quiet Longboat Key community in 15 years.

Police say the man only got away with a few hundred dollars.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddouble homicidedouble murderhotelsurveillance videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 ABC, Inc.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Two men found dead in vacant Harris Co. apartment
Hang ten with man's best friend
A few afternoon downpours this Sunday
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
Man rescued after being struck by METRORail downtown
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
And the winning Powerball numbers are...
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
Show More
Intense smoke and flames destroy Harris Co. restaurant
COOL JOB ALERT: Florida needs an iguana wrangler
10 hurt after plane hits extreme turbulence
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
Police searching for suspect who killed man in Midtown
More News
Top Video
Hang ten with man's best friend
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
Canadian Prime Minister makes a splash with new bride
More Video