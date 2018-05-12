Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information

EMBED </>More Videos

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information (KTRK)

Chili's restaurants have reported that a data breach may have affected some customers' credit and debit card information.

According to a news release, On May 11, the chain learned that some of their customer's payment information was compromised at a "certain Chili's restaurant."

The company says the data breach was limited between March and April 2018, but they are continuing to asses the incident.

The release stated that they were working with third party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine what led to the breach.

The company says they believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers, as well as, cardholder names from their payment systems.

Chili's said customers personal information such as social security numbers, full dates of birth, and federal identification numbers were not compromised.

Out of caution, they say that anyone who used a payment card at a Chili's Restaurant during March and April should contact all three national credit reporting agencies as soon as possible to place a fraud alert on their record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantdata breachcredit cardsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Prince album coming in 2019
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover wreck in SW Houston
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Officials seek suspect who tripped and sexually assaulted teen
Man caught on camera stealing 3 cases of beer from Chevron
Parents suing school district after son exposed to porn
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Show More
Suspects throw money out of vehicle during police chase
Man dies after jumping out of moving car on Southwest Fwy
Here's why Katy ISD's potential defamation suit may not get to trial
Video shows officer hitting daughter at school
LAWSUIT: Woman kicked off Houston flight over 'pungent odor'
More News