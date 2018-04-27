Georgia child safe, walks back to daycare after carjacking

RIVERDALE, Georgia --
A Georgia child is safe after he was in the back seat of a vehicle that was carjacked outside a daycare.

Thieves stole two vehicles that were left running in the parking lot of the daycare in Riverdale, Georgia.

The 6-year-old child was in the back seat of one of the, a white Hundai Santa Fe SUV, according to WGCL-TV.

Once thieves realized he was in the backseat, they let him out a short distance away.

The boy found his way back to the daycare where he was reunited with his mother. He was not hurt during the ordeal.

Police later found the SUV. The other vehicle stolen has not been found.
