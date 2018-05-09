Child struck by vehicle in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Emergency officials are heading to the area of Kingsland and Anserra Trails after a child was struck by a vehicle.
Auto/Ped: Kingsland / Anserra Trails. AirMed en route. It does involve a child and does not appear to be life threatening. Sgt. Patterson POC on scene for media. pic.twitter.com/FNMR29HRkX— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 9, 2018
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation of the incident.
The child's injuries were described as not appearing to be life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.