Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A child was struck by a vehicle in the 9900 block of FM 1960 on Friday, authorities said.

The child was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital.

Authorities said drivers can expect delays or use an alternate route.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentchild injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teachers union: HISD laying off 200-250 in effort to reduce deficit
Houston Texans hold 3 picks on Day 2 of NFL draft
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Show More
Houston Astros love playing Fortnite
Josh Reddick surprises Kingwood HS baseball team with new unis
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
More News