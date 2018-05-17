5-year-old child hit by moving vehicle in Conroe dies from injuries

Police say the child was run over by a vehicle in the Lowe's parking lot in Conroe. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 5-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a Conroe parking lot.

The heartbreaking scene unfolded just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Lowe's store on Westview Boulevard at Loop 336.

The Conroe Police Department says a parent and their child were near the exit of the store when the 5-year-old ran out toward the parking lot.

The child darted in front of a moving vehicle and was struck, according to police.

EMS workers rushed the child to Conroe Regional Hospital for surgery, but he or she later died.

No charges are being sought against the driver.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Conroe
