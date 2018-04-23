Child found in suitcase identified as missing 2-year-old girl

TARA FOWLER
A dead baby girl found in a suitcase earlier this month has been identified as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia.

A Port Authority employee completing a routine inspection midday April 11 found the child's remains in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, just a few miles away from lower Manhattan, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said previously.

The child was identified as Te'Myah Plummer, according to ABC station WABC in New York.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had asked for the public's help finding the girl and her father, Travis Plummer, last month, according to a press release obtained by ABC News.

They had not been seen since August, according to the press release, when it was believed they had moved to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, area or Jersey City.

The father is still missing, WABC reported. Plummer is described as 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds.

The child's cause and manner of death have not yet been shared publicly.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
9 dead, 16 injured after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto
Judge indicted in alleged break-in of county clerk's office
New medical research center to bring 30,000 new jobs
Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting captured
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
VIDEO: Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
Show More
Local barbers clean up southeast Houston homeless
HOG WILD! Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Chris Young to headline Freedom Over Texas celebration
Deputy shot in leg talks about shootout
More News