Child comes homes from daycare missing teeth

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom shocked when her child comes home from daycare missing teeth (KTRK)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) --
A Kansas mother is upset after her four-year-old came home from daycare with several missing teeth.

The girl told her mother that one of the students from her class pushed her down and knocked her teeth out, but David Walker, the daycares overseer and pastor of the adjoining church told WDAF-TV that "Heaven" caused her injuries when she fell.

"Kids play all the time and fall down, but the way that her mouth was and her teeth missing, no, I don't believe that," said the child's mother Donisha Franklin.

The disappointed mom has since removed her daughter from the daycare and sought counseling for her child.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
day care
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hail and structure damages
WATCH LIVE: 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade
After storms clear, cooling temps and a great finish to the weekend
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
US, UK and France launch Syria strikes targeting chemical weapons
2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm
Show More
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
Trump orders retaliatory strike on Syria after chemical attack
Texas leaders react after Trump orders strike on Syria
Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to romaine lettuce from Arizona
Man gets life in prison for toilet dunking death of ex's baby
More News