Chicago man accused of shooting ATF agent in the face appears in court

The man arrested in connection with the shooting of a federal agent in the face last week appeared in a Chicago court today to face formal charges.
Ernesto Godinez, who has faced gang-related charges in the past, according to police records, was held without bond after appearing in federal court this morning in connection with what law enforcement officials have called an "ambush" on an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who was shot in a neighborhood known as "Back of the Yards."
The unnamed agent that Godinez allegedly shot Friday was working with a new federal gun strike force that involved both local and state officials.
The injured agent was transported to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the ATF.
Godinez is a member of the Almighty Saints gang, ABC Chicago station WLS reported.
Authorities confirmed that Godinez, 27, voluntarily surrendered to federal agents Monday night.
In court today, Godinez didn't enter a plea after being charged with having "forcibly assaulted" a federal agent ... and of having "used A deadly and dangerous weapon" in the alleged assault.
If convicted, Godinez could be sent to prison for two decades and be on the hook to pay $250,000 fine, authorities said.
The surrender of Godinez ended a widespread manhunt after the ATF agent's shooting.
There was a $61,000 reward offered for information about the shooting.
ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this report
