California chase suspect gives up after winding pursuit

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are chasing a stolen car suspect driving an Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County. (KABC)

A police chase of a stolen car suspect ended in the Bellflower area after police successfully performed a PIT maneuver Tuesday.

Santa Ana police began the pursuit of the Audi sedan just after 10 a.m. The chase went from the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa to the 73 Freeway, then back to the 405 North to the 605 North.

Police have unsuccessfully tried to pin the motorist involved in the chase, but the suspect continued to flee for more than an hour. The chase traveled on the southbound 5 Freeway after the suspect was on surface streets for a short time in the Santa Fe Springs and Downey area.

When the chase got into Bellflower, officers performed a PIT maneuver on Palm Street. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle after refusing commands at first. He was taken into custody without further incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gymnast sues Karolyis over team doctor's abuse
Evicted mom in custody after allegedly leaving her 2 children in hot apartment
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
Woman says 'I want to be rich and I'm not sorry' in NYT article
Girl sexually assaulted near La Porte city library
FDA issues warning about e-liquids that look like candy, juice
TxDOT proposes two additional lanes on Hwy. 249
Fiery building collapse in Brazil kills at least 1
Show More
Suspect shot to death by League City police serving warrant
Man shot to death in parking garage may have been target
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
More News