We're following breaking news in San Pedro, California, where a chase suspect has climbed hundreds of feet up a crane.The suspect, who is wearing a Lakers jersey, is on top of a crane with no railing to hold on to.This all began as the suspect led officers in a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle.After playing chicken with some of the dock workers, the suspect was able to climb on top of a massive crane.The crane is situated at the Port of Los Angeles, where there are hundreds of shipping containers around him. From his vantage point, the suspect is also getting a good view of the ocean.Throughout the situation, we have seen the suspect swinging his arms around, laying down on his back, and even balancing himself on some of the structures on top of the crane.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.