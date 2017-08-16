Chase suspect climbs hundreds of feet up crane in California

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in the Lakers jersey climbed up a massive crane at the Port of Los Angeles.

SAN PEDRO, California (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in San Pedro, California, where a chase suspect has climbed hundreds of feet up a crane.

The suspect, who is wearing a Lakers jersey, is on top of a crane with no railing to hold on to.

This all began as the suspect led officers in a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

After playing chicken with some of the dock workers, the suspect was able to climb on top of a massive crane.

PHOTOS: Suspect climbs crane near Los Angeles


The crane is situated at the Port of Los Angeles, where there are hundreds of shipping containers around him. From his vantage point, the suspect is also getting a good view of the ocean.

Throughout the situation, we have seen the suspect swinging his arms around, laying down on his back, and even balancing himself on some of the structures on top of the crane.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chaseCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Deputies: Man fatally stabbed wife during argument, called 911
Police: Houston officer relieved of duty after DWI arrest
SPCA rescuing about 80 miniature horses near Baytown
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody in Corpus Christi
TRAINING CAMP: Deshaun Watson impressing early
Concerns after sidewalks abruptly end near school
Local leaders sound off on Confederate statues debate
University of Houston student researchers chase eclipse
Show More
Couple honored for rescue of abandoned baby
Driver of Texas trailer indicted for 10 passengers' deaths
Thieves break-in to multiple cars at Niko Nikos
Highway 288 on Texas top 5 deadly highways list
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
More News
Top Video
Couple honored for rescue of abandoned baby
TRAINING CAMP: Deshaun Watson impressing early
University of Houston student researchers chase eclipse
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
More Video