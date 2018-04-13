Charges filed in latest Houston Snapchat shooting case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3320587" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police need your help identifying a man seen in a frightening video posted on Snapchat.

Authorities say they've identified the man seen on Snapchat firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle.The gunfire occurred near the intersection of Huffmeister and Hempstead in northwest Harris County, police say. In the video, you can see the man firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of the vehicle.After putting the video out to the public, officials identified and charged Brandon Lee Hicks. Hicks, 21, is charged with felony deadly conduct.Houston police turned the case over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office because the incident didn't happen in the city of Houston.ABC13 found two Instagram accounts that appeared to feature the suspect.When we tried to call a phone number associated with the account, the man on the other end hung up.