Channelview daycare where man barricaded himself inside received violations in the past, reports say

Families speak out: Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare in east Harris County

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
The owner of a day care where her grandson was held hostage in is Patricia Hawkins.

The day care is licensed under the name J & P Bundle of Love Child Care and has had at least 10 citations in the last three years. The following are a few of them:

In November 2017, the center was cited because the first aid cards for the director and assistant caregiver were not available upon request.

In November 2016, it was cited after the director and a family member did not conduct a renewal background check within the two-year period.

Texas Health and Human Services would not confirm who the family member is, but told Eyewitness News that the day care was in compliance by the following day.

Meanwhile, parents were more than thankful to reunite with their children at Fire Station 3 in Channelview.

Those who Eyewitness News got a chance to talk to had nothing but great things to say about Hawkins, who is nicknamed "Miss Pat", and her day care.

"It's a full blown home day care. They are very great child care providers. They are great. We are family friends," said Jamisha Butler, whose 3-year-old son goes to the day care.

"The day care is wonderful, I know she's a nervous wreck," said Amanda Barrett, a parent, said.

RELATED: Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare in east Harris County
Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare in east Harris County

