Cement truck driver killed in rollover crash near Fulshear

A cement truck driver is killed near Fullsheaf after the vehicle rolled into a ditch. pic.twitter.com/B5hTEwgHFJ — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) April 20, 2018

Major crash: FM 1093 / Bowser Rd. This is just west of Weston Lakes. Cement truck involved and there is a confirmed fatality. Use an alternate if possible. #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/kp5tljcAVZ — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 20, 2018

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office is investigating what caused a cement truck crash.Constables tell Eyewitness News it appears the driver crashed after swerving in the road, over-correcting and losing control of the truck.A deputy on scene says the cement mixer was empty.According to authorities, the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near FM 1093 and Bowser Road.The driver of the truck was pinned underneath the vehicle.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators have not identified the driver yet or why he was traveling down Bowser Road.