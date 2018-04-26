After Bill Cosby was convicted today of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, several celebrities, including a few who have made sexual misconduct allegations of their own, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the verdict.
Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra, both of whom have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, spoke out, with the former thanking society "for waking up," and the latter expressing her relief.
"This made me burst into tears," Sciorra wrote.
Weinstein, who, like Cosby, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
On Thursday afternoon, Cosby, 80, was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated assault. The comedian, who pleaded not guilty, had been accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Pennsylvania home nearly 14 years ago. The conviction comes about 10 months after jurors on Cosby's first trial were deadlocked on a verdict. This time, the jury of seven men and five women spent more than 12 hours going over evidence before they were able to render a unanimous decision.
Other reactions to the verdict included:
Celebrities react to Bill Cosby's guilty verdict
