CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Caught on camera: Woman burned trying to blow out candle

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman suffers burns trying to blow out candle

BURLESON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas woman was scorched in the face after trying to blow out a candle at her home.

A surveillance camera at the house of Cody and Ashley Brawley caught the incident. Ashley told local media that she noticed a burning smell from the living room and realized a vanilla-scented candle from Bath & Body Works was in flames.

She tried to blow it out but the flames shot up, burning her face. She was treated for first- and second-degree burns to her face.

The Brawleys said the candle had been burning for around 3 hours and 20 minutes when the incident took place.

Instructions for the product state, "Do not burn for more than three to four hours at a time."

The couple questioned if the product was defective, while Bath & Body Works said they were working on more details.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
caught on camerafirewoman injuredTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Just in to the newsroom: A giant snake!
Caught on camera: Seal searches for missing pup on beach
Man knocks out valet with single punch
Man knocks out valet with single punch during dispute
More caught on camera
Top Stories
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Caught on camera: Masked bandits plow truck into store
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Listen to dad rap bedtime stories for his kiddos
Just in to the newsroom: A giant snake!
Show More
Campus carry for community colleges goes into effect
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 begins today
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Suicidal driver costs family their home
Celebrate with birthday freebies in August!
More News
Top Video
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Listen to dad rap bedtime stories for his kiddos
James Harden bringing 'J-H-Town Weekend' to Houston
More Video