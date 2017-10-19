CAUGHT ON CAMERA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger plane in scary low flyover

BERLIN, Germany --
German authorities are investigating if mistakes were made by air traffic controllers at Duesseldorf Airport after a pilot at bankrupt carrier Air Berlin aborted his landing at the last moment to make a low pass around the control tower.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that controllers were being questioned and voice recordings between them and the Airbus A330, which was on a return trip Monday from Miami, are being evaluated.

They haven't been suspended, but Air Berlin has said the pilot's been taken off flight duties as the incident is investigated.

Germany's Federal Aviation Office tells The Associated Press they're still looking into the incident but that it's not unusual for pilots to abort landings when necessary.

Air Berlin, which ceases operating at months' end, didn't respond to calls.

Related Topics:
germanyaviationcaught on cameraairplane
