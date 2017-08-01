SMASH AND GRAB

4 masked bandits rob clerk in east Houston smash-and-grab

Surveillance shows masked men ram truck into a gas station. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say four masked men drove a stolen pickup into an east Houston convenience store before robbing a worker and taking off.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday along the East Freeway and Maxey Road.

Police believe the group was after an ATM. The robbers, though, forced the clerk to give them money.

There were no weapons used in the holdup, police said.

The truck was left behind at the scene. Police later located the registered owner who told them it was stolen.

The worker was not injured in the robbery.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)

