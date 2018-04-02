Caught on camera: Freight train slams into tractor-trailer in Georgia

LOUISE SIMPSON
A freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer Monday evening in Georgia, and a passerby captured it on video.

Liv Fowler was going for a walk when she saw the truck become stuck on the track -- not the first time she'd seen it happen.

The truck's driver exited before impact, waving his arms and trying to signal that he was OK, but the conductor couldn't slow down in time.

The CSX train, with three locomotives and 162 freight cars, was traveling north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee, when it struck the tractor-trailer.

A CSX employee aboard the train was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to local police. No other injuries were reported.

