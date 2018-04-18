PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --For the second time in three days, thieves have tried to steal the ATM from the Harris County Precinct 2 courthouse in Pasadena.
The first unsuccessful attempt to get away with the machine happened Sunday morning, when they used a truck to smash into the courthouse on South Richey Road.
"It appears that they had a large or heavy tow strap that they wrapped around the ATM and tried to pull it out," said Lt. David Williams with the Constable's Office.
He says they didn't get away with anything.
Police say they found the truck involved and told Eyewitness News it was stolen, but they need help to identify a man seen on surveillance video.
In this latest incident, which was also captured on surveillance video early Wednesday, police said they again used their vehicle to smash into the building, breaking through the plywood that was placed there from the first attempt.
Authorities say that the ATM company removed all the cash from the machine on Tuesday.
"For whatever reason, they think that this may be an easy target," said Williams.
Workers are cleaning up the mess from the second failed attempt and will board up the building again.
The Pasadena Police Department is investigating both crimes and told Eyewitness News they do have evidence to help with the case, including DNA left at the scene.
Police are working with the Harris Co. Pct. 6 Constable's Office, which is investigating their own courthouse smash and grab from March 11 at the building on 1001 S Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive.
In that case, the crooks were successful in getting away from the ATM from the courthouse lobby.
Investigators are trying to determine if there is a group of thieves targeting courthouse ATMs.