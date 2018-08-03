ANIMAL ABUSE

Cat recovering after being shot 15 times with BB gun

EMBED </>More Videos

A reward is offered for the arrest of those responsible for shooting the cat as many as 15 times with a BB gun. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina --
A woman is seeking answers after she said her cat was shot with a BB gun at least 15 times.

Andrea Tanody said her cat, Monsieur, disappeared last Thursday and of course, she feared the worst.

When she got a call from a local veterinarian saying that he had been found, she was relieved- that was until she saw him.

Monsieur has been hit in the head with at least 15 pellets.

The cat may be permanently blind but Tanody said he's home trying to recover, leaving her to question why someone would do this.

A GoFundMehas been created to help pay Monsieur's medical bills.

Money raised will go towards his $900 bill; any extra will be donated to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

Hoke County pup recovering after vicious attack
The Raeford family whose dog was violently attacked in their backyard plans to file a lawsuit against their neighbors and the Hoke County Animal Control.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimalcatsdurham policeu.s. & worldDurhamNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ABUSE
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
Animal trainer caught on camera hitting dog with bat
Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV in Myrtle Beach
Man who allegedly hit dog with hammer makes court appearance
More animal abuse
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News