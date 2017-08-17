Cat pictures posted to Twitter following Barcelona terror attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Early video from Barcelona after a van struck pedestrians on a sidewalk (@Vil_Music/Twitter)

Following Thursday's deadly terror attack in Barcelona, Twitter users began posting photos of cats with the hashtag #Barcelona in the hopes of assisting Spain's National Police.

A van was driven into a crowd in the Las Ramblas district, killing 13 people and injuring 100 others. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to officials. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the National Police asked people not to share images of the victims out of respect for their families.



In response to the police department's request, people began posting images of cats and other animals. The posts mimic a similar situation following the 2015 terrorist attack in Brussels. Police in Belgium asked the public to refrain from posting images onto social media that could give away their movements during a citywide lockdown.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
social mediatwitterterror attack
Load Comments
Top Stories
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
Woman says she was attacked in broad daylight
Barber accused of touching himself near children at work
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
HCC trustee launches corruption probe
Show More
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
Astronaut on eclipse: We're all part of cosmic dance
Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million
Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean
Boots to Suits: Security jobs available for veterans
More News
Top Video
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
HCC trustee launches corruption probe
Woman says she was attacked in broad daylight
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
More Video