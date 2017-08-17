A van was driven into a crowd in the Las Ramblas district, killing 13 people and injuring 100 others. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to officials. ISIS has claimed responsibility.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the National Police asked people not to share images of the victims out of respect for their families.
🚩Por respeto a las víctimas y a sus familias, por favor, NO compartas imágenes de heridos en atropello de #Ramblas de Barcelona— Policía Nacional (@policia) August 17, 2017
In response to the police department's request, people began posting images of cats and other animals. The posts mimic a similar situation following the 2015 terrorist attack in Brussels. Police in Belgium asked the public to refrain from posting images onto social media that could give away their movements during a citywide lockdown.
#Barcelona Vivan los gatos pic.twitter.com/mKNNNRe6In— alvarito:p (@AlvaroPascual4) August 17, 2017
Como hizo #Bélgica . Para evitar que se difundan fotos del atentado, a poner fotos de gatos! Mucha fuerza #Barcelona 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/srz6dDytVG— Fernando Villalain (@fernavillalain) August 17, 2017
#Barcelona #Rambla pic.twitter.com/8tUFeeepHP— Koi (@Der__M0nd) August 17, 2017
Ahi va mi perrete para inundar la red de imagenes de gatos y perros y no de imagenes del atentado,estamos contigo #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/JDN7mMj6Xx— NESITA (@senima30) August 17, 2017
No me gustan los gatos, pero aquí tenéis al buho de la suerte #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/9X1WW9PbiC— cabra de los montes (@Greendryad) August 17, 2017