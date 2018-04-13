HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You've probably heard the words "Houston, we've had a problem" (or rather, the erroneous version, "Houston, we have a problem), but do you know who those words were spoken to?
Apollo 13 command module pilot John Swigert said the phrase to mission control in Houston during a phone call to report a problem on April 13, 1970.
Mission control plays a critical role in the success of space missions, and now you could be part of that.
NASA is hiring new flight directors who will work in mission control at Johnson Space Center.
If you get the gig, you'll lead human spaceflight missions involving the International Space Station and Orion missions to the Moon.
You'll also be responsible for leading teams of flight controllers and research and engineering experts.
How's your decision-making? In this position, you'll have to make some critical choices that affect astronauts' safety.
Still interested? Here's what else you need:
- Must be U.S. citizen
- Must have bachelor's degree in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics
- Experience in making time-critical decisions in high-stress, high-risk environments
You have until April 17 to apply.
Final selections will be made in mid-2018. You'll also receive training, if chosen.
