What's the Deal: Job ideas for introverts

You'll be happy to know there are lots of ways to make money without making a lot of small talk.
Its difficult sometimes to be an introvert in an extroverted world.
And so our friends at The Penny Hoarder rounded up solitary ways you can make money with no conversation required.
"We have so many possibilities to work behind a computer screen or work with animals and there's a not a lot of interaction if that's something that stresses you out," said Kathleen Garvin, The Penny Hoarder.
The personal finance website says consider being a virtual money manager.
"A bookeeper is someone who manages the day to day financials of a business - organizes the books, assists with payroll," said Kathleen.
If you love to write, you can freelance for others or start your own blog.
"You can def make it a full time hustle or do on the side and you want to have good writing editing or researching skills," said Kathleen.
While it's pretty impossible to have no human interaction, they say this gig is pretty close.
"You could be in a cafe all day writing to heart's content and maybe interacting with barista but that's the only interaction you have for that day," said Kathleen.
If you prefer to live behind the lens, snap away and sell your smartphone photos. There are a lot of online marketplaces where you can upload your pics, for a price. Some are fetching about $5 a pop.
If you prefer the company of a good bottle of wine, some wine magazines will pay for your opinions and expertise.
If you'd rather spend your day with four legged friends than human friends, the website rover lets you name your price for pet-related jobs like dog walking.
"If you are someone who prefers animals to people, this might be the gig for you," said Kathleen.
To read the full article, visit The Penny Hoarder.
