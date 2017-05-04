ABC13 CAREERS

Web Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

Ideal candidate must have:

Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive digital content
Extensive newsroom digital background (supervisory skills a plus)
Unerring news judgement
Ability to shoot and edit video
Knack for writing powerful and accurate copy and headlines

Ability to manage multiple projects at one time
Proven social media expertise in both content creation and strategic optimization
Working knowledge of digital publishing tools and analytics
Ability to excel in fast-paced news station environment and willing to work under deadlines
Strong leadership, organizational and communication skills

Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects

We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 451365BR on all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
No telephone calls please
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Load Comments
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Temp News Photographer/Live Truck Operator
P/T Broadcast Technician
Web Producer - Part Time
Non-Linear Edit Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Temp News Photographer/Live Truck Operator
P/T Broadcast Technician
Facebook pays their interns $8,000 a month
Calling all beer lovers! Dream job in Houston
More Careers
Top Stories
House OKs health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal
BBQ restaurant destroyed by massive fire
US prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Riders stuck on roller coaster in OKC
Mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Last dog left at shelter gets adopted
Show More
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
Texans' ILB Max Bullough suspended for four games
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl in the blurry photo?
Family of boy killed on waterslide will get $20M
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
More Photos