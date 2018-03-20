Temp News Producer

We are looking for an experienced, dynamic, creative television news producer to join our team on a temporary basis this spring. Must be available from late April until mid-July. There is no guarantee this will lead to a permanent producer position, but this is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door of one of the best local news stations in the country.You must have hands-on experience producing or working as an associate producer for a live newscast. Knowledge of ENPS and desktop editing a plus. Must be able to perform efficiently in a fast-paced, high-energy environment. Should be able to demonstrate excellent news judgement and strong writing skills.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 532614BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please