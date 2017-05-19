CAREERS

Texas Workforce Solutions, HISD and area businesses to offer summer jobs for students

This is designed for students currently being served through Special Education in HISD through Individual Education Plans or a 504 Plan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston area students have several opportunites to gain experience and skills for future employment with the help of the Summer Learn and Earn initiative.

The Texas Workforce Solutions, Houston Independent School District and Houston area businesses partnered to provide summer jobs for students.

Students in the Summer Learn and Earn program will gain skills and experience for future employment, as well as assistance with identifying future career goals. Students will earn $10 per hour.

When: Today at 1 p.m.
Where: Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center
4400 W. 18th St., 77092
