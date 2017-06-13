The fast food chain said, starting Tuesday, it will use Snapchat to advertise summer jobs across the United States. They have put up 250,000 jobs.
McDonald's will be using a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that it calls "Snapplications," featuring workers talking about why they like working there.
People who are interested will be directed to a hub where they can download and fill out an application form.
McDonald's currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the U.S.
SEE ALSO: Get McDonald's delivered to you with Uber Eats
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff