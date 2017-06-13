EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2058624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You can now get McDonald's delivered to you, thanks to their new partnership with Uber Eats.

McDonald's is using a popular social media platform to recruit new employees.The fast food chain said, starting Tuesday, it will use Snapchat to advertise summer jobs across the United States. They have put up 250,000 jobs.McDonald's will be using a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that it calls "Snapplications," featuring workers talking about why they like working there.People who are interested will be directed to a hub where they can download and fill out an application form.McDonald's currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the U.S.