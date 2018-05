Set your alarm. There's a job fair Wednesday at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in the Fifth Ward.The job fair is hosted by State Senator Borris Miles.It all begins with a job skills workshop at 9 a.m., where you can learn how to write or revise your resume, interview and network.The job fair will feature more than 60 employers, and begins at 10 a.m.The church is located at 2801 Conti Street, in Houston.